    Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Times when the 'Naagin' actress flaunted her cleavage revealing bikini body

    Here are a few bikini pictures of actress Mouni Roy when she flaunted her cleavage-revealing bikini body.

    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Mouni Roy faced criticism for her role in the television series "Naagin," with some viewers and critics accusing the show of promoting regressive stereotypes about women. The character she portrayed, a shape-shifting serpent, was seen by some as reinforcing outdated mythological and patriarchal notions. Critics argued that the show's portrayal of women as manipulative and vengeful creatures could perpetuate negative views about female empowerment.

    Mouni Roy has faced social media backlash for various reasons, including controversial posts and comments. For instance, her posts about political or social issues sometimes attracted criticism from netizens who disagreed with her views. In some cases, her posts were perceived as insensitive or out of touch with the broader public sentiment, leading to online disputes.

    In the film "Gold," Mouni Roy's role as the female lead was scrutinized for being limited to a traditional supportive role, which some critics felt undermined her potential as an actress. The film, based on India’s first Olympic gold medal win, was praised for its storyline but faced criticism for its portrayal of female characters.

    Mouni Roy has faced criticism for some of her fashion choices, which were deemed controversial or inappropriate by fashion critics and the public. For instance, her attire at certain events was sometimes criticized for being too bold or not aligning with traditional fashion sensibilities. Such controversies often spark debates about celebrity fashion and the expectations placed on public figures to adhere to certain standards. 

    Mouni Roy’s personal life, including her relationships and rumored affairs, has often been the subject of media speculation and controversy. Reports about her romantic relationships, especially those involving high-profile figures or controversies, have frequently made headlines. Such speculations can overshadow her professional achievements and lead to public scrutiny.

