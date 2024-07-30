Mouni Roy make netizens skip heartbeat as she shares SEXY pictures draped in black saree

Mouni Roy is making waves with her immaculate fashion sense. Known for her daring fashion choices, the actress recently stunned in a sleek black saree for a photoshoot. Her gorgeous outfit is setting new fashion standards and leaving followers in awe.

Mouni Roy recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, all of which show her wearing a sleek black saree. The saree drapes gracefully and highlights her physique. The post's caption stated, "I believe in kindness. Also up to mischief. Also in dancing, especially when it is not mandatory. #sareegirlforever."

Mouni Roy, a big figure in the Hindi television business, has risen to become one of the highest-paid actresses following her captivating performances in "Naagin" and its sequel. Aside from her acting prowess, she is regarded as a fashion trailblazer, consistently impressing her fans with her distinctive and daring wardrobe choices.

Her social media feed is a treasure mine of candid photos and unforgettable occasions, giving her followers something to look forward to. Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar.

Last year, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra. She recently appeared in a song video titled 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy also appeared in the web series Sultan of Delhi. She last appeared on Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.

