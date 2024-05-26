Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy looks HOT as she drops pictures in BIKINI, flaunts her toned body

    First Published May 26, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Mouni Roy became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after acting in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'.

    article_image1

    In addition to her exceptional acting abilities, she is a fashion icon and never misses an opportunity to showcase her sense of style and surprise her fans.

    article_image2

    Furthermore, her social media account is frequently filled with candid photos and situations. Mouni Roy continued on her current path, igniting the internet with a slew of hot photos.

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos from her holiday in which she looked stunning.

    article_image4

    A spate of photos showed the 'Gold' actress flaunting her beautiful body in a flowery bra and denim shorts outfit. 

    article_image5

    Mouni is pictured enjoying a waterfall pool in some other photos she was lounging by a pool in a sexy bikini.

    article_image6

    Sharing the pictures Mouni Roy wrote, "Don’t go chasing waterfalls!!!!!!!!". The netizens are loving her vacation pictures.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024 RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation osf

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation (WATCH)

    Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya not getting divorced? Actress THIS comment on Krunal Pandya's post goes viral RKK

    Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya not getting divorced? Actress THIS comment on Krunal Pandya's post goes viral

    Cannes 2024: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia makes history as her film 'All We Imagine As Light' wins Grand Prix RKK

    Cannes 2024: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia makes history as film 'All We Imagine As Light' wins Grand Prix

    Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend; watch video

    Recent Stories

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024 RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024

    Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure, to retire at end of June

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure

    Hamas launches 'big missile attack' towards Tel Aviv for first time in months gcw

    Hamas launches 'big missile attack' towards Tel Aviv for first time in months

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation osf

    Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon