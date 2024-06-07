Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Naagin' actress raised temperatures with her BOLD look

    Actress Mouni Roy is known for her hot and toned figure and often takes to Instagram to share pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who gained popularity for her role as Krishna Tulsi in the TV serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" (2007). She later became widely recognized for her portrayal of Shivanya/Shivangi in the supernatural series "Naagin" (2015-2016).

    article_image2

    Mouni made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama film "Gold" (2018), starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Her performance received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

    article_image3

    Apart from acting, Mouni is known for her exceptional dancing abilities. She has showcased her talent in various dance reality shows and stage performances, earning praise for her graceful moves and expressions.

    article_image4

    Most Stunning Bikini Look

    Mouni pursued her education at Miranda House, University of Delhi, where she completed her degree in English Honours.

    article_image5

    Mouni is regarded as a fashion icon in the Indian entertainment industry. Her stylish appearances at events and social media posts often garner attention and praise for her fashion choices.

    article_image6

    Mouni is proficient in several languages, including English, Hindi, and Bengali. This linguistic versatility has contributed to her success in both the television and film industries.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    Netflix major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience snt

    Netflix's major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience

    Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seek divorce at Bengaluru family court vkp

    BREAKING: Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seek divorce at Bengaluru family court

    VIDEO Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party gets grand welcome from brother, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and family RBA

    VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan from Jana Sena Party gets grand welcome from brother, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and family

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post RKK

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post

    Recent Stories

    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi

    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate Netizens react after man from actress team caught slapping woman at airport watch gcw

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate': Netizens react after man from actress' team caught slapping woman at airport |WATCH

    Netflix major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience snt

    Netflix's major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience

    Enhance Your Instagram Appeal: Best Websites for Buying Likes

    Enhance Your Instagram Appeal: Best Websites for Buying Likes

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon