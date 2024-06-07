Mouni Roy HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Naagin' actress raised temperatures with her BOLD look

Actress Mouni Roy is known for her hot and toned figure and often takes to Instagram to share pictures.

Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who gained popularity for her role as Krishna Tulsi in the TV serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" (2007). She later became widely recognized for her portrayal of Shivanya/Shivangi in the supernatural series "Naagin" (2015-2016).

Mouni made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama film "Gold" (2018), starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Her performance received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Apart from acting, Mouni is known for her exceptional dancing abilities. She has showcased her talent in various dance reality shows and stage performances, earning praise for her graceful moves and expressions.

Mouni pursued her education at Miranda House, University of Delhi, where she completed her degree in English Honours.

Mouni is regarded as a fashion icon in the Indian entertainment industry. Her stylish appearances at events and social media posts often garner attention and praise for her fashion choices.

Mouni is proficient in several languages, including English, Hindi, and Bengali. This linguistic versatility has contributed to her success in both the television and film industries.