Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married

Mouni Roy is set to marry her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 at the same place where Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya got married; read details

TV star Mouni Roy is all set to say 'I DO' to her long time beau, Suraj Nambiar who is a Dubai-based businessman. The date was out a few days ago, which is the end of the month January 27. Now the latest report suggests that the wedding venue will be Goa.



Yes, according to the report, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have opted for W resort Goa. The same place where Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in front of their close family and friends.

However, the couple Mouni and Suraj are yet to make the news official, but a close friend has revealed the venue details. W resort is close to the Vagator beach, Goa.



The preparations for the wedding are going in full swing. Reportedly the wedding will have a white theme and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white. The wedding might be in Bengali style as Monui is from a Bengali family.

The wedding will take place in the afternoon time and the mandap will be sea-facing. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26.

W resort is one of the luxurious and expensive hotels in Goa, it first came into the news when the ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya chose this place for their wedding. However, last year they ended their 4-years long married.



Talking about Mouni and Suraj, they first met on New Year's Eve of 2019 in a nightclub in Dubai. Since then Mouni was seeing travelling between Dubai and Mumbai. During the Covid lockdown, she spent most of the time in Dubai.