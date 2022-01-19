  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mouni Roy is set to marry her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 at the same place where Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya got married; read details

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    TV star Mouni Roy is all set to say 'I DO' to her long time beau, Suraj Nambiar who is a Dubai-based businessman. The date was out a few days ago, which is the end of the month January 27. Now the latest report suggests that the wedding venue will be Goa.
     

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    Yes, according to the report, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have opted for W resort Goa. The same place where Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in front of their close family and friends. 

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    However, the couple Mouni and Suraj are yet to make the news official, but a close friend has revealed the venue details. W resort is close to the Vagator beach, Goa. 
     

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    The preparations for the wedding are going in full swing. Reportedly the wedding will have a white theme and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white. The wedding might be in Bengali style as Monui is from a Bengali family.

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    The wedding will take place in the afternoon time and the mandap will be sea-facing. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26.

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    W resort is one of the luxurious and expensive hotels in Goa, it first came into the news when the ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya chose this place for their wedding. However, last year they ended their 4-years long married. 
     

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    Talking about Mouni and Suraj, they first met on New Year's Eve of 2019 in a nightclub in Dubai. Since then Mouni was seeing travelling between Dubai and Mumbai. During the Covid lockdown, she spent most of the time in Dubai. Also Read: Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    On the work front, Mouni will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead which is set to release on September 9. Also Read: Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this RCB

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this

    RIP Andre Leon Talley Vogue former editor at large dies at 73 drb

    RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang drb

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang

    Recent Stories

    wildlife MP decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak drb

    MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two wheelers gcw

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation - ADT

    Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation

    Sania Mirza announces retirement from tennis at the end of season; says body is wearing down-ayh

    Sania Mirza to retire from tennis at the end of 2022 season; says body is wearing down

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon