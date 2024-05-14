Lifestyle

7 proven ways to extend the life of your refrigerator

1. Maintain Proper Temperature:

Setit to recommended temperature of 37-40°F (3-4°C) and your freezer to 0°F (-18°C). Avoid frequent adjustments, as fluctuations can strain the compressor and decrease efficiency.

2. Ensure Proper Ventilation:

Leave some space between refrigerator and the wall to allow for proper airflow. Dust and debris can accumulate on condenser coils, so vacuum them regularly.

3. Don't Overload It:

Avoid overloading your refrigerator or blocking the air vents with food items. Proper airflow is crucial for efficient cooling, so arrange items to allow air to circulate freely.

4. Regular Defrosting:

If your refrigerator has a manual defrost option, make sure to defrost it regularly to prevent ice buildup. Excess ice can interfere with cooling process and strain the compressor.

5. Schedule Professional Maintenance:

Arrange for professional maintenance at least once a year to keep your refrigerator running smoothly. A qualified technician can inspect and service the appliance.

6. Check the Door Seals:

Replace any worn-out or torn seals to prevent cool air from escaping and warm air from entering, which can lead to increased energy consumption.

7. Avoid Placing Hot Food Inside:

Allow hot food to cool to room temperature before placing it in the refrigerator. Putting hot food directly not only raises temperature but also increases energy consumption.

