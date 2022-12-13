Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's BOLD dance in 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' go VIRAL

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa's bold dance moves will make you go crazy. Fans love her video on YouTube and social media

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media. The actress has more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

    In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO)

    Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.
     

    On YouTube, the song has earned 4,017,137 views and 11k likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song.

    The Bhojpuri Queen's dances are well received by the crowd. This video has received several comments from viewers.
     

    Monalisa enjoys using social media. She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers to herself. Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. She shared many articles and reels to keep her admirers up to date.
     

    Monalisa has participated in various television programmes over her professional career. He hasn't disclosed any new projects yet. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water

    For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also been on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' programme. Also Read: Vaani Kapoor SEXY pictures: Shamshera actress poses in BOLD thigh-high slit skirt 

