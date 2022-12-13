Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water

We all know the importance of water. It helps in flushing out bacteria from our bladder. Anushka Parwani, a celebrity yoga trainer of Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, shared a post on Instagram and talked about some tips on drinking water correctly.

It is essential to stay hydrated, and there is no question that water is crucial for the well-being of our overall health. Drinking enough water helps us to flush out bacteria from our bladder. The body also uses it to carry oxygen and nutrients within its cells and aids digestion. Furthermore, it regulates the body's temperature, protects our organs and tissues, and regulates blood pressure. Drinking water regularly throughout the day is essential to maintain a healthy body and cushion the joints.

Recently, Anushka Parwani, a celebrity yoga trainer of Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, shared a post on her Instagram profile about tips for drinking water the proper way.

She captioned the post saying, "Is there a correct way to drink water? YES, there is! Keeping yourself hydrated is of utmost importance. But, there is also a right way to do it."

Anushka Parwani also mentioned that water while standing can cause heartburn and indigestion. It can also trigger arthritis and can cause harm to your lungs as the speed at which the water that is travelling through your system increases.

She also stated that sitting down with your back straight is the correct way to drink water. This helps in improving your brain activity. It also helps in digestion and tackles bloating.

She also shared the many benefits of drinking water in a copper vessel by saying, "The cooling properties present in copper can help detoxify the body, boost your immune system and help with anaemia."

Wrapping up her post, she told us that sipping water is the right way instead of continuously having a large amount of water.

