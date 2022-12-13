Vaani Kapoor SEXY pictures: Shamshera actress poses in BOLD thigh-high slit skirt with matching bralette

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a photoshoot inspired by the original Kim Kardashian and shared the steamy pics on Instagram. Vaani is posing wearing a purple bralette and a risqué thigh-slit skirt.

Vaani Kapoor never fails to captivate her admirers by offering glimpses into her daily life. The actor recently raised eyebrows when she shared fresh photographs from a recent session inspired by American television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian.



Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, "Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji]." It shows the star serving jaw-dropping poses for the camera dressed in a lavender ensemble and statement-making jewels. Keep scrolling to see what Vaani wore.



Vaani Kapoor recently posted images of herself online wearing a purple bralette and a thigh-slit skirt. The bralette has broad strap arms, a plunging scoop neckline that emphasises her décolletage, a low back, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.



In contrast, the skirt has a rolling low-rise waistband, an asymmetric hem, and a risqué thigh-high slit that extends up to her waist. Vaani accessorised the look with a large chain-link choker necklace, an anklet, and statement rings.

Vaani glammed up the look with a nude mauve lip tint, sparkling lavender eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-point brows, reddened cheeks, stunning highlighter, and sharp contouring. Finally, Vaani's style was completed with a centre-parted untidy bun.



Vaani's post garnered several compliments from her followers. Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, "Uffffffffffffff [fire emojis]." Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Oh my my." Another commented, "Ghungroo girl." Several other netizens posted fire and heart emojis.



