    Vaani Kapoor SEXY pictures: Shamshera actress poses in BOLD thigh-high slit skirt with matching bralette

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Vaani Kapoor recently shared a photoshoot inspired by the original Kim Kardashian and shared the steamy pics on Instagram. Vaani is posing wearing a purple bralette and a risqué thigh-slit skirt. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vaani Kapoor never fails to captivate her admirers by offering glimpses into her daily life. The actor recently raised eyebrows when she shared fresh photographs from a recent session inspired by American television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, "Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji]." It shows the star serving jaw-dropping poses for the camera dressed in a lavender ensemble and statement-making jewels. Keep scrolling to see what Vaani wore. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vaani Kapoor recently posted images of herself online wearing a purple bralette and a thigh-slit skirt. The bralette has broad strap arms, a plunging scoop neckline that emphasises her décolletage, a low back, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In contrast, the skirt has a rolling low-rise waistband, an asymmetric hem, and a risqué thigh-high slit that extends up to her waist. Vaani accessorised the look with a large chain-link choker necklace, an anklet, and statement rings.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vaani glammed up the look with a nude mauve lip tint, sparkling lavender eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-point brows, reddened cheeks, stunning highlighter, and sharp contouring. Finally, Vaani's style was completed with a centre-parted untidy bun.
     

    Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

    Vaani's post garnered several compliments from her followers. Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, "Uffffffffffffff [fire emojis]." Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Oh my my." Another commented, "Ghungroo girl." Several other netizens posted fire and heart emojis.
     

    Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

    Vaani Kapoor was most recently seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film performed poorly at the box office and is now available on Amazon Prime Video. She is also working on Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

