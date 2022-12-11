Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ go VIRAL

The smoking, steamy video of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua's 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' gives viewers huge romance goals.

When Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," releases a new song, the crowd goes wild. She has a large and growing fan following.

Monalisa can look with any actor and generate incredible chemistry. One of her fantastic songs is rapidly gaining popularity. When they witnessed this, the supporters were ecstatic. Your entire day will alter after seeing the movie. (WATCH VIDEO)

Monalisa may be seen blasting away in an orange suit in the video. Nirahua looks excited after seeing Monalisa's look. They have excellent chemistry, as seen in the video.

Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen aggressively dancing in the video. Fans have left various comments. Nirahua and Monalisa's connection shines through as they dance in the video.

They're dancing to "Hili Palang Ke Palai," a song that's getting more popular on the internet. The film's title is "Raja Babu."



The song is sung by Kalpana and Chhote Baba, music is given by Chhote Baba. And the song is written by Aazad Singh.

