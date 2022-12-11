Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ go VIRAL

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    The smoking, steamy video of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua's 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' gives viewers huge romance goals.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    When Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," releases a new song, the crowd goes wild. She has a large and growing fan following.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa can look with any actor and generate incredible chemistry. One of her fantastic songs is rapidly gaining popularity. When they witnessed this, the supporters were ecstatic. Your entire day will alter after seeing the movie. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa may be seen blasting away in an orange suit in the video. Nirahua looks excited after seeing Monalisa's look. They have excellent chemistry, as seen in the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen aggressively dancing in the video. Fans have left various comments. Nirahua and Monalisa's connection shines through as they dance in the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They're dancing to "Hili Palang Ke Palai," a song that's getting more popular on the internet. The film's title is "Raja Babu."
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by Kalpana and Chhote Baba, music is given by Chhote Baba. And the song is written by Aazad Singh. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is active on social media and frequently shares her fan-favourite dancing videos and gorgeous photos. She just shared several pictures, and she surely looks stunning in them.

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

    Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years

    Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing; one asked ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’ Video

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake; officials to announce schedule soon

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Didier Deschamps, Olivier Giroud elated as France knocks out England to enter semis

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

