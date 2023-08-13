Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in 'Machis Ke Tiliya'- WATCH NOW

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa’s sexy in 'Machis Ke Tiliya'  moves from the film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram' will leave you stunned; take a look
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the bravest and most gorgeous Bhojpuri actresses is Monalisa. Social media goes crazy for Monalisa's bold photos and dancing videos. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Instagram has over 5.4 million followers for the actress. Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films besides Bhojpuri.

    article_image3

    The actress also appeared on 'Bigg Boss'. The ‘Bigg Boss’ audience loved Monalisa. The audience loved her boldness. The Bhojpuri song ‘Machis Ke Tiliya’ by Monalisa is popular on YouTube.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has 1,998,407 million YouTube views. Indu Sonali sings this. Pyarelal Yadav ‘Kaviji’ wrote the lyrics and Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film ‘Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram’ song is popular. Also Read: Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Professionally, actress Monalisa has appeared in several TV shows. She hasn't disclosed any new projects.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those unfamiliar, she is one of the most costly Bhojpuri actresses. She also featured on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.
     

