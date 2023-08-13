Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in 'Machis Ke Tiliya'- WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa’s sexy in 'Machis Ke Tiliya' moves from the film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram' will leave you stunned; take a look



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the bravest and most gorgeous Bhojpuri actresses is Monalisa. Social media goes crazy for Monalisa's bold photos and dancing videos. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Instagram has over 5.4 million followers for the actress. Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films besides Bhojpuri.

The actress also appeared on 'Bigg Boss'. The ‘Bigg Boss’ audience loved Monalisa. The audience loved her boldness. The Bhojpuri song ‘Machis Ke Tiliya’ by Monalisa is popular on YouTube.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song has 1,998,407 million YouTube views. Indu Sonali sings this. Pyarelal Yadav ‘Kaviji’ wrote the lyrics and Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri film ‘Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram’ song is popular. Also Read: Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Professionally, actress Monalisa has appeared in several TV shows. She hasn't disclosed any new projects.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

For those unfamiliar, she is one of the most costly Bhojpuri actresses. She also featured on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

