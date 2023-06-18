Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's rain romance on 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' set the internet on fire; watch the video

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa rose to prominence in the Bhojpuri film business and is now making waves in the television sector.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other hand, Pawan Singh is a famous actor in the Bhojpuri film industry, and the audience well-likes his coupling with Monalisa.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both of their hit songs receive a lot of attention on YouTube. Pawan Singh and Monalisa's famous song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' is now trending on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is seen courting Pawan Singh in the song video. So far, the music video has received 81 million views and 185k likes.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's sizzling chemistry in the song video has grabbed the viewers' hearts. Kalpana and Pawan Singh perform the song "Jag Hai Pa Jata."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Vinay Bihari composed the music and wrote the lyrics for this song. Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model set Instagram ablaze with sizzling bikinis

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "80 million views, this is Pawan Singh's power," one person said. "Now he is ruling in the Bhojpuri Industry," commented another. One stated, "Monalisa is the best actress in the Bhojpuri industry." Also Read: From Madhumita Sarcar to Monami Ghosh: Actresses who battled insomnia

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Recent Stories

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Moeen Ali penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Arvind Akela, Nisha Dubey’s BOLD bedroom song ‘Saiya U Na Hoi’ goes viral-WATCH

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    WATCH: Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

