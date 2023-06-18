Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's rain romance on 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' set the internet on fire; watch the video

Famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa rose to prominence in the Bhojpuri film business and is now making waves in the television sector.

On the other hand, Pawan Singh is a famous actor in the Bhojpuri film industry, and the audience well-likes his coupling with Monalisa.

Both of their hit songs receive a lot of attention on YouTube. Pawan Singh and Monalisa's famous song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' is now trending on YouTube.



Monalisa is seen courting Pawan Singh in the song video. So far, the music video has received 81 million views and 185k likes.

Pawan Singh and Monalisa's sizzling chemistry in the song video has grabbed the viewers' hearts. Kalpana and Pawan Singh perform the song "Jag Hai Pa Jata."

Vinay Bihari composed the music and wrote the lyrics for this song.

"80 million views, this is Pawan Singh's power," one person said. "Now he is ruling in the Bhojpuri Industry," commented another. One stated, "Monalisa is the best actress in the Bhojpuri industry."