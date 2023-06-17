From Madhumita Sarcar to Monami Ghosh: Actresses who battled insomnia

Entertainment
It is nothing unusual that even celebraties fight hard to battle Insomnia. Here are five actresses from the Bengali industry who had trouble sleeping at night.
The Cheeni actress has always been vocal about the importance of sleeping well after fighting with the disease for sometime.
Sandipta, who has worked as a psychologist in the past, believes that insomnia affects society as a whole.
Paoli, who experienced insomnia herself, once said that lack of sleep impairs our cognitive function.
Sleep, according to Monami, is a restorative process essential for regulating hormones, and healing as she knows how it feels bettling insomnia herself.
After struggling with insomnia for years, Paayel Sarkar feels it is essential to understand the fundamental reasons of the condition.