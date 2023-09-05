Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain dance on ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s sexy rain romance on ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ from the movie 'Ziddi Aashiq' is making fans go wild; taka a look.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa set the bar high with their sizzling and amazing performances in many songs and films. Their partnership is a great treat for fans since they offer outstanding performances.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan and Monalisa's songs generate a lot of talk and attention online. One piece featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa is getting popular on the internet, and it shows them dancing to the intense sounds of 'Jag Hai Pa Jata.' (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa are known for their energetic and spectacular dance performances, and this is no exception. The couple looks lovely while dancing to the song's rhythms.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's sensual and vibrant persona raises the temperature online throughout the song. It's admirable how she entices Pawan Singh. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    What drew notice was the hot rain romance, which became the video's centrepiece. Monalisa's alluring persona is enough to steal your breath, and her emotional chemistry with Pawan Singh is heating up. Their hot kiss in the rain is heating up the internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has gone viral on the internet. On YouTube, it has had 83,599,493 views. Online people laud the dancing performance in the post's comments section.

