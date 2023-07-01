Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The globally renowned socialite and fashionista Kylie Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in sizzling bikinis are just sensational and sizzling that are hard to miss.

    article_image1

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    The hottest and scintillating bikini attire looks of the global fashion icon and socialite Kylie Jenner in bikinis are just irresistible.

    article_image2

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks stunning and sexy as she elevates the hotness and oomph in this racy multi-coloured halter neck tie-up bikini attire with skirt of same colour combination.

    article_image3

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks sexy as she shows off her bold side by flaunting her cleavage and glimpse of assets in a plunging neckline black bra attire in this sunkissed photo.

    article_image4

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner shows off her toned body and, cleavage in the specific sizzling picture clicked while she is in the pool. The hot pink bikini set gives a delectable view of toned thighs as she holds her pink bottoms.

    article_image5

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy body, thighs, and booty as she sits on the lounger chair in a risque golden-colored bikini in the picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks hot and irresistible in the light blue and pink diamond detailing work bikini with fluorescent diamond work bottoms as she relaxes on a lounger chair.

    article_image7

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner flaunts her sexy body and increases the stakes with searing looks in a red bikini as she flaunts her toned booty and toned stomach.

    article_image8

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks beautiful and damn sensational as she sits down on the yacht in the middle of the sea and flaunts her cleavage and assets in a shining grey coloured bikini and bottoms.

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt, gives his own spin to 'Tum Kya Mile' [WATCH]

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment

    Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

