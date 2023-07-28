Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH

Bhojpuri song: Monalisa's song 'Maal Kacha Kachwa Tu Ye Khayi Ho' crossed more than 1,994,015 YouTube views. Indu Sonali sang this. Pyarelal Yadav "Kaviji" wrote the lyrics and Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

Monalisa's daring photos and dancing videos become viral. Instagram follows the actress exceed 5.4 million. Monalisa has acted in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.



She also appeared in Bigg Boss. "Bigg Boss" viewers loved Monalisa. Her strong style was well-received. The Monalisa Bhojpuri song "Machis Ke Tiliya" is popular on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

The song is from the popular Bhojpuri film "Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram." Also Read: Huma Qureshi opens up about Body-Shaming struggles: Battling self-doubt

Monalisa has starred in several TV shows. She has no new projects yet. She's one of Bhojpuri cinema's most costly actresses. Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss" included her.

