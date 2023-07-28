Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: Monalisa's song 'Maal Kacha Kachwa Tu Ye Khayi Ho' crossed more than 1,994,015 YouTube views. Indu Sonali sang this. Pyarelal Yadav "Kaviji" wrote the lyrics and Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's daring photos and dancing videos become viral. Instagram follows the actress exceed 5.4 million. Monalisa has acted in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She also appeared in Bigg Boss. "Bigg Boss" viewers loved Monalisa. Her strong style was well-received. The Monalisa Bhojpuri song "Machis Ke Tiliya" is popular on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    The song has more than 1.9 million YouTube views. Indu Sonali sang this. Pyarelal Yadav "Kaviji" wrote the lyrics and Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the popular Bhojpuri film "Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram." Also Read: Huma Qureshi opens up about Body-Shaming struggles: Battling self-doubt

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has starred in several TV shows. She has no new projects yet. She's one of Bhojpuri cinema's most costly actresses. Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss" included her.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

