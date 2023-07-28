Huma Qureshi opens up about Body-Shaming struggles: Battling self-doubt

Huma Qureshi speaks out against body-shaming and mean online comments and how she deals with it. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress revealed that she gets affected by what people are writing and speaking about her and that she takes criticism with a pinch of salt to it---by Amrita Ghosh

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is known for her daring debut in the film Gangs of Wasseypur and her portrayal of strong characters on-screen, has been the target of body-shaming comments throughout the course of her career. She had been working in the entertainment industry for ten years when she finally broke through, but she had to do it despite facing prejudiced criticism and attacks on a personal level because of her weight.

In a recent interview, Huma openly voiced her annoyance at the cruel practise of tearing others down, especially through personal attacks, simply because one person did not like a movie. She conveyed her dissatisfaction in a very direct manner. She emphasised that it is quite acceptable for anyone to feel that a movie is not up to their standards, but there is no reason to disrespect someone on a personal level.

It was brought to Huma's attention that the practise of body shaming is widespread in the industry and that she is not the only one who has been subjected to it. On the other hand, she cautioned people against engaging in slander and personal assaults and urged them to be more aware of the impact of their words and deeds.

As is the case with many other actors, Huma monitors the reception her films receive on social media. Unfortunately, she is subjected to a great deal of negative feedback online, which at times has a significant impact on her sense of who she is. She even considered the possibility that there was something fundamentally flawed with her at one point. She understands that some critics may have personal prejudices, and she attempts to take their judgements with a pinch of salt and move on despite the fact that they continue to have an affect on her. In the end, the love and support that she receives from the audience is the thing that means the most to her.

The most recent project that Huma worked on was the biopic Tarla, which was broadcast on ZEE5 and in which she portrayed the titular character, Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. The trip that Tarla Dalal took during the early stages of the liberalisation era, and how she used her skill in the kitchen to give women more agency, is the subject of this documentary. In addition, she is scheduled to star in the movie Pooja Meri Jaan, which is one of her next projects.

