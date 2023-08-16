Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

Bhojpuri Dance Video: Actress Monalisa’s hot and sexy dance moves in the song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te Din Ye Raat'. Monalisa received a lot of love from the “Bigg Boss” audience. Her daring dance stills were well-received by the audience.

Monalisa is a bold and attractive Bhojpuri actress. Social media goes crazy about Monalisa's provocative photographs and dancing videos.

The actress has 5.4 million Instagram followers. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

The actress also appears on “Bigg Boss.” The “Bigg Boss” audience loved Monalisa. Audiences liked his adventurous approach.



The song has 666,327 views YouTube views and 28k likes. The song highlights Monalisa's sensual movement. The audience likes the Bhojpuri Queen's movements. This video contains many fan comments.

Professionally, Monalisa has appeared in several TV shows. No new projects have been announced.

For those unknown, Monalisa is one of the most costly Bhojpuri actresses. She also featured on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.