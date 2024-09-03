Monalisa HOT photos: 7 reasons why Bhojpuri actress is popular in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa a.k.a. Antara Biswas' entertainment career includes regional film, reality TV, and TV serials. Here are seven reasons why Monalisa is popular.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Successful Career in Bhojpuri Cinema

Monalisa has acted in over 125 Bhojpuri films, making her one of the most well-known faces in the business. Her huge amount of work has helped her become a household figure in areas where Bhojpuri film is popular. Her performances in films such as Raja Babu, Jaan Lebu Ka, and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se have earned her a large following.



Versatile Acting Skills

Monalisa is most recognised for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, although she has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, and South Indian films, demonstrating her versatility. Her adaptability to numerous languages and genres has broadened her appeal outside the Bhojpuri-speaking community.

Glamorous Persona

Monalisa is frequently praised for her stunning beauty and cinematic presence. She adds a distinct combination of beauty and assertiveness to her characters, which has appealed to viewers. Her ability to transition between traditional and modern appearances effortlessly cemented her status as a style icon in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Reality TV Fame

Monalisa rose to national prominence after appearing in the renowned Indian reality television show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. Her appearance on the show put her in the spotlight and introduced her to a larger audience. She became a fan favourite throughout her tenure on the show due to her frank approach and powerful personality.

TV Career

Following her success in Bhojpuri films and Bigg Boss, Monalisa moved to television, where she participated in famous serials such as Nazar, in which she portrayed a daayan (witch), and Namak Issk Ka. Her performances in these programs have been favourably appreciated, adding to her prominence in the entertainment business.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Social Media Presence

Monalisa has a significant presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she frequently interacts with her followers. She reveals details about her personal life, exercise regimens, and behind-the-scenes experiences from her shoots, which helps her establish a strong relationship with her fans.

Cultural Impact

Monalisa's popularity in Bhojpuri cinema has had a huge cultural influence, notably in supporting regional films and introducing them to the mainstream. She is frequently credited for helping to raise the stature of Bhojpuri cinema and make it more accessible to a larger audience.

Monalisa's appeal stems from her vast work in Bhojpuri film, her flexibility as an actor, her gorgeous image, and successful appearances on reality TV and television.

Her ability to connect with her fans, both on-screen and on social media, has made her a popular figure in the Indian entertainment business.

