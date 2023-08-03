Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal-Mammootty to Shruti Haasan-Tamannaah to Rana Daggubati-Ram Charan-7 BFFs of South film industry

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Friendship Day 2023: Let us look at some South BFFs that, by their close relationship, renew our faith in friendship. Every year on the first Sunday of August, we commemorate Friendship Day to honour the important people in our lives. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

     Every friend on this planet deserves to be recognised. So what better day to celebrate friendship? Every year on the first Sunday of August, we commemorate Friendship Day to honour the important people in our lives. 

    article_image2

    Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh

    Some friendships are intended to last a lifetime. Because Keerthy Suresh and Kalyan's dads were friends and worked in the same business, they began their bond as children. The young actors grew up in Chennai together, and their fathers, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, are great friends. When the young actresses visit Kerala, they typically spend time together despite their hectic commitments, and they also enjoy unique holidays like Onam together. 

    article_image3

    Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza

    Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza demonstrated that it is possible for a male and a girl to be friends. They originally met on the set of their film Ready and have been inseparable ever since. It is usual for performers to become friends on stage, but after the film is completed, the bond dissolves. This is not the case with this pair. They regard each other as family. In reality, Genelia's husband, Ritesh Deshmukh, and their two boys adore Ram.

    article_image4

    Lakshmi Manchu and Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu are closest friends for life. When these stunning ladies stand for the camera, it is nothing short of a visual delight for everyone. From date evenings to vacations, they take time out of their hectic schedules virtually every weekend to spend time together. Their social media identities are full of images of each other. 

    article_image5

    Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati

    Childhood pals can never be separated. Their bond is as strong as anything in the world. Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan are great buddies. Their bond dates back to elementary school. Yes, they attended the same school in Chennai. The two attended the same Chennai school, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, through the ninth grade. They also participated at the same college and graduated together.

    article_image6

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan

    Tamannaah and Shruti Haasan are great friends. The girls describe girl friendship well, from pouring PDA on one another to trying on cosmetics backs. Their company, however, took a long time to build and did not happen immediately due to their disparate interests. The Veera Simha Reddy actress claimed they met at the Filmfare Awards backstage.
     

    article_image7

    Mohanlal and Mammootty

    It would be an omission on our part not to begin the friendship list with the legendary M's of Mollywood, Mohanlal and Mammootty. Despite being the two greatest performers, they define friendship. They've been friends for 35 years, and images of them frequently go viral. Mohanlal and Mammootty have appeared together in about 55 films, an all-time high set by the Big Ms of the Indian cinema industry. Mohanlal and Mammootty were always there for one other, whether it was promoting each other's films or greeting each other's birthdays. The pair has been together through thick and thin and has been sending huge friendship aspirations.
     

    article_image8

    Gopichand and Prabhas

    Prabhas and Gopichand are Tollywood's dearest pals. They initially met on the set of Varsham, where Prabhas portrayed the hero and Gopichand played the antagonist. They've been close buddies ever since. Despite his celebrity, Prabhas makes it a point to promote Gopichand's films, attend his film functions, encourage him in difficult times, etc. It also works the other way around. Radhe Shyam, being an extrovert, sought solace in Gopichand.

