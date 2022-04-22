Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Sex tape leaks, in which several Hollywood stars are seen getting down and dirty, have often created a massive storm. Here we take a look at six such tapes that have left fans shell-shocked.

    Image: Getty Images

    There have been several celebrity sex tapes that surfaced online, especially during the 2000s. While these were filmed with the consent of the individuals, they were leaked to the public. From Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J to Pamela Anderson’s, here are at least six such tapes that shook Hollywood and continue to be talked about even today.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Ray J: One of the most famous sex tapes of the West is that of Kim Kardashian and Ray J. When they were out on a vacation for Kim’s 23rd birthday, they filmed their sexcapades at the hotel. Later, their 41-minute sex tape became available to the public. There were also reports that alleged Kim had made a huge sum of money from the tape.

    Image: Getty Images

    Blac Chyna and Mechie: Rob Kardashian had an ugly split with Blac Chyna after which she got together with rapper Mechie. If their relationship had not come to everyone’s attention before, it did come in February 2018 when Chyna and Mechie’s sex tape was posted without their consent. The video showed Chyna going down and dirty on Mechie.

    Image: Getty Images

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee: The ‘Baywatch' star had taped herself with Tommy Lee in 1995 when they decided to get down and dirty for 54 minutes during their honeymoon. However, a bitter ex-employee had stolen the tape that was locked inside a safe in their garage and made it public.

    Image: Getty Images

    Paris Hilton and Rick Salomon: In the year 2004, Paris Hilton’s sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rock Salomon was leaked by Red Light District. Paris Hilton had also spoken about the (leaked) sex tape in the past saying that she felt as if she lost a part of her soul and was “been talked about in such cruel and mean ways”.

    Image: Getty Images

    Pamela Anderson and Bret Michaels: Not one but two sex tapes of Pamela Anderson were leaked in the public. Even before her tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the ‘Baywatch’ star had a tape with singer Bret Michaels.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hulk Hogan and Heather Clem: The famous wrestler that most of us grew up watching, Hulk Hogan, was also embroiled in one of such tapes. However, his sex tape followed a suit filed by him against the media. He won the suit in 2016 with the court awarding him $115 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. The tape had shown Hul Hogan with Heather Clem, who was his best friend Bubba the Love Sponge’s then-wife.

