The Kardashian: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner made a surprising admission while testifying in Blac Chyna's ongoing defamation action against the Kardashians.

On Thursday, Kris Jenner gave a piece of shocking evidence in court, stating that Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna once threatened to murder Kylie Jenner.



The momager testified that she was "alarmed" years ago when Kylie and her then-boyfriend Tyga informed her of the alleged threat. Tyga allegedly informed Kris on many occasions that Chyna tried to attack him with a knife physically.

Kris brought out about Chyna's connection with her son Rob Kardashian in court, as well as her problematic relationship with her daughter Kylie Jenner, who dated the model's ex Tyga after they broke up.

According to Page Six, Kris dropped a surprise when she said that both Kylie and Tyga had previously informed her about getting death threats from Blac Chyna. While hearing such things was "alarming," Jenner stated that she opted to "keep it in the family" and hence did not report the event to the authorities. Jenner also said that Tyga told her several times that Chyna reportedly tried to hurt him with a knife.

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

From 2011 through 2014, Chyna and Tyga were together. Between 2014 and 2017, he dated Kylie on and off. Tyga and Rob Kardashian have a son and a daughter, respectively. Throughout her testimony, Kris also spoke about Rob and Chyna's relationship, saying she was hopeful.

She responded, "It's the same thing," when asked about it "I wasn't oblivious to the situation. They had a tough start... but I believe in second chances, and I wanted them to succeed ", according to Page Six.