    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event

    First Published May 2, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Anna Wintour allegedly invited all of the Kard-Jen clan to the dinner for the first time at the Met Gala event 
     

    Hollywood's most popular fashion event is approaching, and Anna Wintour is ready for the evening. Wintour, who is organising the event for the 26th time, has pleased fans by finally inviting the whole Kardashian family to the event. According to a recent rumour from The Post via Page Six, the entire Kard-Jen clan will be shining on the Met Gala red carpet this year.
     

    Until now, we've only seen the Kard-Jen sisters' magic on the Met's stairwells through Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their momager Kris Jenner, who has previously attended the event. 

    "Everyone is planned to go," a Condé Nast insider said, sparking anticipation that Kim's new beau Pete Davidson may join her to the Met after the couple made their red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

    Image: Getty Images

    Along with Kim and Pete, fans expect to see Kourtney and Travis Barker stroll the red carpet together, as the duo has been inseparable since their romance became public last year.

    However, not all Kardashians will be present at the event as brother Rob is rarely seen in public and added to his evasive public personality, the KUWTK alum is still wrapped up in legal proceedings with ex Blac Chyna which makes his chances of showing up nearly zero. Also Read: Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

    Another non-attendee is suspected to be Kylie Jenner's plus one, Travis Scott, who has been keeping a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner jets off to New York with daughter Stormi

