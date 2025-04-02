user
Akash Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offers prayers in sacred shrine

Akash Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offering prayers and seeking blessings, following his focus on AI's role in India's future growth.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara and seek blessings from the priests.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.
In the visuals, Akash Ambani was seen wearing a red cloth around his body as he performed necessary rituals during his holy visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

He was greeted with warmth and reverence by the temple priests.


Akash Ambani recently spoke at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025 at the Jio World Centre and stressed the importance of AI in India's future. He said that AI will be the key driver of India's economic growth, helping the country achieve a 10 per cent or double-digit growth rate in the coming years.

During a fireside chat with Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, Ambani stressed the importance of AI in shaping the future.

"I think AI is the biggest technology change that we have seen in our lifetime to date. And in my view, it is the engine that will empower India to grow at 10 per cent or double-digit growth numbers for the foreseeable future," he said.

To make India a leader in AI, Ambani highlighted three fundamental areas of focus: AI infrastructure, research and development, and skilled talent.

Meanwhile, earlier in March, filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers and seek blessings from the priests.

The choreographer, dressed in a simple white outfit, was seen on Tuesday greeting shutterbugs stationed outside the temple. Prabhu Deva was also seen clicking selfies with fans.

Actor Eesha Rebba visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala along with director Tharun Bhascker.

