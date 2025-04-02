Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene'

Read Full Article

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is once again in the spotlight as the Mumbai Police has issued a third notice for him to appear on April 5 regarding his controversial "Naya Bharat" video.

The video, which mocks Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and alludes to him as a "gaddar" (traitor), has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Shiv Sena supporters.

The controversy began when Kamra, known for his satirical comedy, released the "Naya Bharat" video on March 24. His remarks, which critics saw as disparaging towards Shinde, led to the filing of multiple FIRs, including one by the Mayor of Jalgaon, and others from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik. The Shiv Sena party also became vocal, with its members demanding action against Kamra for his remarks about the Deputy CM.

Also read: 'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row

Kamra’s show, recorded on February 2, had nearly 70 attendees, but the focus shifted to the video released in March. Following the outcry, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Studio in Khar, where the video was shot. In response to the damage and the widespread outrage, a FIR was filed by the party, accusing Kamra of provoking violence with his remarks.

Mumbai police initially summoned Kamra twice for questioning, but he failed to appear on both occasions, prompting the issuance of a third notice. Kamra’s legal team has been in touch with the authorities, but the comedian himself has not yet engaged directly with the police.

In a post on X, Kamra expressed his frustration with the ongoing situation, calling it a systematic effort to suppress artists. He posted: "How to kill an Artist: a step-by-step guide—outrage (just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work), outrage more (until private and corporate gigs dry up), outrage louder (so big venues won't take the risk), outrage violently (until even the smallest spaces shut their doors), summon their audience for questioning (turning art into a crime scene)."

Also read: Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police over wrong address amid investigation into controversial remarks

Kamra lamented the growing hostility against artists and performers, criticizing the increasing politicization of comedy.

Further complicating the case, nearly 70 audience members who were present at Kamra’s show have been questioned by police. Some have been served notices under Section 179 of the BNSS (Bombay Police Act) to give witness statements.

One such individual, a 46-year-old banking professional from Kharghar, spoke to the media about his experience with the police, says a report in The Times of India. He mentioned that despite only providing proof of booking his ticket for the show, the police had suggested he may have edited the video, which Kamra allegedly shared with him.

Also read: Mumbai Police at comedian Kunal Kamra's home over joke on Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

As the investigation progresses, Kamra continues to face significant legal challenges. He has now been named in three separate FIRs, all stemming from his remarks about Shinde. The allegations include not only the mocking of Shinde but also disparaging comments about other political figures, which have brought Kamra under further scrutiny.

Kamra sought legal relief from the Madras High Court, which granted him interim anticipatory bail until April 7, temporarily shielding him from arrest. The court’s decision allows Kamra some breathing room while the legal battle continues. Despite the court's ruling, the controversy surrounding Kamra's video and his confrontations with the Shiv Sena show no signs of abating.

Also read: Freedom of expression isn't absolute, has constitutional limits, says Ashwini Vaishnaw amid Kunal Kamra row

The case has drawn attention to the tension between political figures and artists, raising questions about freedom of expression in India, particularly when it comes to satire. Kamra’s situation highlights the ongoing debate about the limits of political humor and its repercussions in the current political climate.

Latest Videos