user
user icon

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan, known for avoiding paparazzi since 2021, has surprised fans with open airport appearances, ditching his usual umbrella and hoodie. This shift hints at a more relaxed stance toward the media, following years of frustration over their coverage of Aryan Khan’s arrest. Is SRK moving past the Aaryan Khan controversy?

Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his discreet public appearances, has surprised both the media and his fans by stepping out at the airport without his usual umbrella and hoodie. The actor, who has been avoiding paparazzi interactions since 2021, seems to be adopting a more relaxed approach toward them. His recent appearances suggest that he may have moved past his long-standing frustration with the media.

A Change in Shah Rukh Khan’s Public Approach?

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport without his usual efforts to hide from the cameras. Similarly, last week, he showcased his rugged look openly at the airport. While he maintained a low profile during both instances, he did not attempt to conceal his face and even engaged with some fans.

The Reason Behind His Distance from the Media

Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to avoid the paparazzi since 2021 was reportedly linked to his frustration with how they covered Aryan Khan’s arrest. Following the controversy, the actor was often seen shielding himself from the cameras using umbrellas and avoiding media events.

Over the years, he made only a few public appearances, including at Baba Siddiqui’s Eid party, during IIFA and IPL-related travel, and at the premiere of Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies. He also refrained from facing the cameras while dubbing for Mufasa and during his recent visit to Aamir Khan’s residence.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 in a high-profile ‘drugs on cruise’ case. Shah Rukh Khan, who had visited his son in jail, faced a chaotic situation as he was heavily mobbed. Aryan was later released and cleared of all charges.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Malegaon fans burst crackers inside theatre, ignoring his request [WATCH]

A well-known Mumbai-based paparazzo, Varinder Chawla, shared that after speaking to Shah Rukh Khan, he understood the actor’s deep love and concern for his children. Chawla, as a parent himself, empathized with how upsetting it must have been for the actor to see negative reports about his son. He acknowledged that during that time, the media was more focused on complaining about Shah Rukh avoiding them rather than considering his emotional state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene' ddr

Kunal Kamra slams third police summons, calls audience questioning a bid to 'turn art into a crime scene'

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on ATG

Hollywood actor Val Kilman, who played Batman passes away aged 65; Read on

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here NTI

Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here

A.R. Rahman unveils his much-anticipated 'Wonderment' Tour - All exiciting details here NTI

A.R. Rahman unveils his much-anticipated 'Wonderment' Tour – All exciting details here NTI

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing ddr

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing

Recent Stories

"Waqf Amendment Bill being introduced in interest of country": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ddr

Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home HRD

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Israel announces to intensify Gaza operation, seize large territories and target Hamas infrastructure ddr

Israel's Gaza operation to intensify with territorial gains and strikes on Hamas infrastructure

AI may replace humans Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicts 2-day work week in next 10 years (WATCH) gcw

'AI may replace humans': Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicts 2-day work week in next 10 years (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon