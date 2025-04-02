Did Shah Rukh Khan forgive paps for Aaryan Khan drug case coverage in 2021? Here's what we know

Read Full Article

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his discreet public appearances, has surprised both the media and his fans by stepping out at the airport without his usual umbrella and hoodie. The actor, who has been avoiding paparazzi interactions since 2021, seems to be adopting a more relaxed approach toward them. His recent appearances suggest that he may have moved past his long-standing frustration with the media.

A Change in Shah Rukh Khan’s Public Approach?

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport without his usual efforts to hide from the cameras. Similarly, last week, he showcased his rugged look openly at the airport. While he maintained a low profile during both instances, he did not attempt to conceal his face and even engaged with some fans.

The Reason Behind His Distance from the Media

Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to avoid the paparazzi since 2021 was reportedly linked to his frustration with how they covered Aryan Khan’s arrest. Following the controversy, the actor was often seen shielding himself from the cameras using umbrellas and avoiding media events.

Over the years, he made only a few public appearances, including at Baba Siddiqui’s Eid party, during IIFA and IPL-related travel, and at the premiere of Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies. He also refrained from facing the cameras while dubbing for Mufasa and during his recent visit to Aamir Khan’s residence.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 in a high-profile ‘drugs on cruise’ case. Shah Rukh Khan, who had visited his son in jail, faced a chaotic situation as he was heavily mobbed. Aryan was later released and cleared of all charges.

A well-known Mumbai-based paparazzo, Varinder Chawla, shared that after speaking to Shah Rukh Khan, he understood the actor’s deep love and concern for his children. Chawla, as a parent himself, empathized with how upsetting it must have been for the actor to see negative reports about his son. He acknowledged that during that time, the media was more focused on complaining about Shah Rukh avoiding them rather than considering his emotional state.

