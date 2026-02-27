The talk is that once Buchi Babu finishes Peddi with Ram Charan, he will start scripting the Prabhas film. The project is expected to be made under the popular People Media Factory banner. Fans are already imagining the combination of Prabhas and Buchi Babu. If the rumors are true, this could be another pan-India blockbuster in the making.

