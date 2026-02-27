- Home
From Rashmika-Vijay to Keerthy-Antony, these seven South Indian star weddings perfectly blended tradition, elegance, and intimacy. Fans adored the couples’ timeless rituals, royal settings, and stunning traditional attire that celebrated their roots.
Tollywood Star Weddings
South Indian weddings are known for their rich traditions, vibrant rituals, and stunning attire, and Tollywood stars have brought them to life with elegance and style. From intimate ceremonies to grand celebrations, these seven weddings beautifully showcased culture, heritage, and timeless fashion that left fans completely mesmerized.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda
Their dreamy wedding featured royal South Indian aesthetics. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a silk Kanjeevaram saree with temple jewellery, while Vijay wore a classic ivory pancha with a silk angavastram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
The couple kept their wedding simple and deeply rooted in tradition. Samantha looked radiant in a gold Kanjeevaram saree with understated temple jewellery, while Raj chose a classic ivory veshti and silk kurta. Their ceremony focused on intimate family moments rather than grandeur, celebrating culture with elegance and minimalism.
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala
Their intimate wedding showcased timeless elegance. Sobhita wore a rich silk saree with antique jewellery, and Chaitanya complemented her in a traditional dhoti-kurta look.
Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth
The wedding blended South Indian grace and heritage. Aditi chose a pastel silk saree with minimal temple jewellery, while Siddharth opted for a classic veshti and silk shawl.
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan –
Their grand ceremony was all about tradition. Nayanthara wore a custom-made vermillion red saree by Monica and Karishma of JADE, featuring intricate tone-on-tone embroidery inspired by Hoysala temple carvings and a long, flowing veil. Vignesh complemented her in a cream veshti and kurta, completing the regal look.
Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil
Their wedding celebrated classic South Indian customs. Keerthy dazzled in a vibrant silk saree with traditional temple ornaments, while Antony donned a traditional white mundu with a silk shirt.
