- Home
- Entertainment
- Thaai Kizhavi REVIEW: Is Radhika Sarathkumar's Village Drama Worth Watching THIS Weekend? Read On
Thaai Kizhavi REVIEW: Is Radhika Sarathkumar's Village Drama Worth Watching THIS Weekend? Read On
Director Sivakumar Murugesan's new film 'Thaai Kizhavi' is out, starring the powerhouse Radhika Sarathkumar along with Munishkanth, Singampuli, Arul Doss, and Bala Saravanan. Here's our take on whether this village drama hits the mark.
15
Image Credit : X
Thaai Kizhavi Movie Review
Female-led films are a rare sight in Tamil cinema, right? Well, 'Thaai Kizhavi' directed by Sivakumar Murugesan is here to change that. The movie gives us a raw, unfiltered look into village life, carried entirely by Radhika Sarathkumar's powerhouse performance.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : X
Thaai Kizhavi Movie Story
Pounuthayi (Radhika) is the undisputed boss of Karumathur village. She's fearless, always has a cheroot in hand, and her sharp words keep everyone in line. This 'iron lady' is a moneylender who doesn't even let her own sons step out of her shadow. But one day, a stroke leaves her bedridden and unable to speak. All she can do is move one finger, trying to signal something. What's her secret? Things get crazy when a stranger shows up, talking about 160 sovereigns of missing gold, and the family is turned upside down. The rest of the film is a thrilling ride to find out what Pounuthayi was trying to tell them.
35
Image Credit : X
Thaai Kizhavi Movie Analysis
This entire film rides on the shoulders of a phenomenal actress, Radhika Sarathkumar. Her makeup, from the traditional 'paambadam' earrings to the wrinkles, looks completely natural. Her body language is just brilliant—the whole village trembles when she just picks up a broom! And when she's bedridden, the emotions she shows just with her eyes are truly National Award-worthy. Her sons, played by Arul Doss and Bala Saravanan, and Singampuli, who plays a die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, have lived their roles. Singampuli's 'Kamal' antics, especially, will have you laughing out loud in the theatre. Every character, including Rachel, Munishkanth, and Vettai Muthukumar, feels like a real person from that village.
45
Image Credit : X
Thaai Kizhavi Review
Kudos to the director for ditching the usual commercial formula and building a story around an elderly woman. The dialogues Radhika delivers, about women needing to be self-reliant and having the courage to leave bad relationships, are very powerful. Nivas K. Prasanna's music breathes life into the scenes, while Vivek Vijayakumar's cinematography makes you feel like you're right there in Madurai.
55
Image Credit : X
Plus & Minus
So, what's the final score? The Good: Radhika's mind-blowing performance, a very realistic look at village life, and a strong message about women's empowerment. The Not-So-Good: The pace really slows down in the second half, and the whole part about searching for the gold feels a bit stretched. Our Take: 'Thaai Kizhavi' isn't just a regular entertainer. It's like a mirror, showing how low power-hungry people can sink when they get a chance. This 'paati' (grandma), who speaks up for women's self-respect, is definitely going to win your heart.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos