Thaai Kizhavi Movie Story

Pounuthayi (Radhika) is the undisputed boss of Karumathur village. She's fearless, always has a cheroot in hand, and her sharp words keep everyone in line. This 'iron lady' is a moneylender who doesn't even let her own sons step out of her shadow. But one day, a stroke leaves her bedridden and unable to speak. All she can do is move one finger, trying to signal something. What's her secret? Things get crazy when a stranger shows up, talking about 160 sovereigns of missing gold, and the family is turned upside down. The rest of the film is a thrilling ride to find out what Pounuthayi was trying to tell them.