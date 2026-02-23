Did Chiranjeevi Review Ram Charan’s Peddi Before Release? Here’s the Inside Buzz
Mega fans are excited for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Rumor has it Megastar Chiranjeevi has already seen it—raising curiosity about his verdict.
When is Ram Charan's Peddi releasing?
After two back-to-back flops, Mega Power Star Ram Charan is aiming for a massive hit. His next film, ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu, is now slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 30. The makers had initially announced a March 27 release, but shooting delays pushed the date.
Waiting for a success
Everyone is waiting to see if Ram Charan and Buchi Babu can deliver a blockbuster. Right now, Charan desperately needs a solid hit. After the global success of ‘RRR’, his next two films, ‘Acharya’ and ‘Game Changer’, unfortunately tanked at the box office. This makes the success of ‘Peddi’ extremely critical for his career.
Chiranjeevi has seen Peddi?
According to the latest buzz, Megastar Chiranjeevi has already watched the rough cut of ‘Peddi’. Sources say he was largely happy with it but suggested a few changes in some scenes. It is still unclear whether the team will remove those scenes or simply polish them before the final release.
Trust in Chiranjeevi's judgement..
The film’s director and producers have full faith in Chiranjeevi’s judgement. After all, with over 150 films and 45 years of experience, he knows exactly what the audience expects from a mass hero. That is why the team is seriously considering his feedback. Even though last year’s ‘Game Changer’, directed by Shankar, was a letdown, the camp is confident that ‘Peddi’ will be a huge success.
