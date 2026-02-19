5 Lesser-Known Skills Superstar Prabhas Mastered for Pan-India Films
Prabhas goes beyond regular training for his films, mastering unique physical skills like archery, sword fighting, scuba diving, horse riding, and parkour to deliver authenticity and scale in his pan-India action spectacles.
Prabhas Lesser Known Skills
Prabhas, the pan-India superstar, invests deeply in specialized training for his roles, often flying under the radar amid his blockbuster fame. From Baahubali epics to Kalki 2898 AD, these skills showcase his unmatched commitment.
1. Five-Year Archery Expertise
Prabhas honed archery over five years for the iconic Baahubali franchise during which he was trained by a professional team and he also revisited it for his role in Adipurush's as Rama.
2. Sword Fighting Mastery
Intensive sessions with experts prepped him for the Baahubali franchise. He trained with professional fighters for these action sequences, dedicating himself to the physically demanding roles for nearly five years.
3. Scuba Diving for Underwater Fights
For Saaho's submerged battles, he learned scuba diving techniques to hold breath during complex stunts, adding raw realism.
4. Armored Horse Riding
Prabhas learned horse riding from scratch and specialized in armed, high-speed, and stunt-based riding for his roles in Baahubali, under professional horse riders and police personnel.
5. Parkour and Plyometrics
For Saaho, the action sequences required intense preparation, including plyometric training, obstacle courses, and free-running under Hollywood trainers like Kenny Bates. During Baahubali, his fitness routine focused on cardio, yoga, stretching, and plyometrics to build functional strength and explosive power. More recently, to improve mobility and fluid movement for action scenes he did parkour training
