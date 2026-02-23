Prabhas extended a warm birthday wish to his 'Spirit' co-star Triptii Dimri. The actress celebrated her birthday with friends, including rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, who shared pictures from the rooftop party bash on his social media.

Actor Prabhas has shared a warm birthday wish for his 'Spirit' co-star Triptii Dimri. Taking to his Instagram story, Prabhas shared a stunning picture of the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday @tripti_dimri. Wishing you the very best always." Triptii celebrated her birthday with her close friends, including rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, who shared pictures from the birthday bash. In a series of pictures and videos, Sam Merchant dropped glimpses of the celebrations, showing the actress cutting her cake and enjoying the evening to the fullest. He also offered a sneak peek into the rooftop party, which was decked up with sunflowers, balloons, plants, candles and lots of food.

All about 'Spirit'

Notably, Triptii Dimri and Prabhas will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', which is set to hit theatres in March this year. In January, Vanga took to X and announced that Spirit will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTklai2CB6x/ The release date follows the unveiling of the first-look poster featuring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas, which was shared on New Year's Day.

First-look poster details

Earlier, during the New Year, Prabhas had shared the first-look poster of the film, which quickly went viral on social media.

The poster shared by the makers earlier showed Prabhas standing shirtless with his back to the camera. He had visible bruises and wounds, with bandages tied around his shoulder, back, and hands. With long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache, many fans said his look reminded them of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's earlier film Animal. Triptii Dimri is also seen in the poster, besides Prabhas, as he holds a glass in his hands.

Cast and Production

The film also features Vivek Oberoi in a key role. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, in collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.