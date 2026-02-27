10. Sita Ramam (2022)

Worldwide Collection: ₹94.28 crore

Hanu Raghavapudi directed this Telugu period romantic drama. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, with Rashmika in a key role. This blockbuster collected ₹65.49 crore in India.

9. Kubera (2015)

Worldwide Collection: ₹138.1 crore

Sekhar Kammula directed this Tamil-Telugu action drama. The film features stars like Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Rashmika. It was a hit, with a net collection of ₹90.9 crore in India.