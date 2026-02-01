Actor Chiranjeevi revealed he underwent a minor keyhole shoulder surgery after being seen in an arm sling. He assured fans he is recovering well. This comes days after he announced the names of his grandchildren, Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela.

Chiranjeevi undergoes minor shoulder surgery

Actor Chiranjeevi has shared a key health update, shortly after fans were left worried after spotting him in an arm sling. Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared a picture with a black arm sling, along with details of his condition. "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine," he wrote in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/DU0fUdSCVq6/

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While thanking his doctor for a "smooth and comfortable" procedure, Chiranjeevi also expressed his gratitude to his fans for love, concern, and blessings. Fans quickly took to the comments section and extended their messages and greetings for the actor's quick recovery.

Grandchildren's naming ceremony

This came days after the 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' star announced the names of his son, actor Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni's twin babies, marking a heartwarming moment for the Konidela family. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the first glimpse of the twins, with the proud grandfather appearing delighted as he held one of them in his arms. In his caption, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUsBqMnibOZ/

"With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. 'Shiva Ram Konidela' & 'Anveera Devi Konidela'", a part of his post read. Along with the post, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which shows Ram Charan and Upasana seated on chairs, with their eldest daughter, Klin Kaara, comfortably accompanying her father. Their parents joined the frame as the entire family came together for the naming ceremony of the twins.

On the work front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which turned out to become a box office hit. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. (ANI)