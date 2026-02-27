- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update: Date, Venue and Guest List Details
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update: Date, Venue and Guest List Details
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding Reception Updates: After years of speculations about their relationship, the pair married yesterday in a modest yet traditional wedding at the opulent ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna (Virosh) Wedding Reception Updates: On Thursday (Feb 26), our favourite Geetha Gonvindam pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, shattered the internet with their wedding photos. After years of speculations about their relationship, the pair married yesterday in a modest yet traditional wedding at the opulent ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
After their gorgeous Telugu wedding, fans are excited for their lavish reception party, where they will celebrate their union with everyone.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception Date and Location Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Virosh', who met on the sets of the popular 2018 Telugu film 'Geetha Govindam', exchanged wedding vows in front of close friends and family members.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
A few days before their highly anticipated wedding, a photo of their wedding invitation card was released, providing a sneak preview of their wedding celebration.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
According to the leaked invitation, Virosh will host a magnificent wedding celebration on March 4 (Wednesday). The reception will be place at the Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Reception Guest List (Expected) Soon after the Virosh wedding, a photo of Vijay and Rashmika directly inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to their impending wedding celebration went popular on the internet. In the photos, the newlywed couple is seen presenting Amit Shah with a formal invitation as well as a silver idol of Lord Ganesh put within an attractive box.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update
Rashmika shone like a newlywed bride in a bright mustard yellow outfit, and Deverakonda looked dashing in an ivory Indo-Western attire. According to sources, various Telugu and Bollywood cinema superstars are anticipated to join Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception to bless and celebrate the couple's union.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.