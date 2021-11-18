Meet Katrina Kaif’s handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh; his salary will make you envy

Whether Katrina Kaif is at the airport or at an event, you will see this hung protecting the actress from the public; take a look at his salary too

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is now in the news because of her wedding with URI actor Vicky Kaushal, which will happen within a few weeks. Vicky and Katrina are expected to tie the wedding knot at a historical fort in Rajasthan in front of some close friends and family.



Today, we are not giving you any update on her wedding but will talk about her handsome bodyguard, who looks are no less than a Bollywood hero, Deepak Singh.

Deepak is always well dressed whenever he steps out with Katrina Kaif; he acts like a human shield for the actress. This suited-booted man has been seen in many social media posts of Katrina Kaif. Deepak is 6 feet tall and walks like a shadow if the actress.

Deepika talked about his outfit in an interview, and he said that dressing well also gives you an edge. He said if you wear a normal safari suit, it gives everyone the impression that this guy is a security guard. So you need to look presentable if you are travelling with a VVIP. It would help if you blended in.



Not just Katrina, Deepak has worked with several celebrities, national and international. He had reportedly provided them security on different occasions. His long list of clients from Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez to Madhuri Dixit to Paris Hilton and more whom he worked with.