Mani Bhattacharya SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD song 'Leke Sutela Takiyawa' goes viral
Bhojpuri sexy video: Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu and Mani Bhattacharya's song video 'Leke Sutela Takiyawa' by singer Indu Sonali is a must-watch.
A new Bhojpuri song titled "Leke Sutela Takiyawa" featuring Pradeep Pandey and Mani Bhattacharya was recently released and is already making ripples on social media.
Pradeep Pandey, often known as Chintu, has a large fan following, and his films and songs are always eagerly awaited. (WATCH VIDEO)
Fans have been sharing and commenting on this brand-new video since it was posted. The video has attracted much attention, and the actors have earned praise from fans.
In the video, Pradeep Pandey and Mani Bhattacharya can be seen romancing each other in a rustic setting, which perfectly complements the traditional vibe of the song. Pradeep Pandey looks dapper in his casual attire, while Mani Bhattacharya looks stunning in her nightwear. Also Read: Nikki Tamboli HOT pics: Actress sizzles in sexy bold outfits on Instagram
They are looking sizzling while romancing each other on the screen. Pradeep Pandey is known for his sizzling and energetic dance performance, and this song is no exception as the actor is showing his best moves in the song, Also Read: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in bold hair-inspired DIY outfit