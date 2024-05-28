Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora to Ameesha Patel to Shweta Tiwari-7 actresses who got age-shamed for wearing BOLD- SEXY outfit

    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    Actresses have long been mocked for their fashion choices, lifestyle, relationships, and other aspects. From Malaika Arora to Aishwarya Rai, some divas have been criticised and trolled on social media for their clothing choices.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Netizens viciously ridiculed Malaika Arora over her outfit choices. The stunning diva wore a designer outfit for a photo shoot where she got trolled.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neena Gupta was age-shamed for wearing short dresses. The actress gets massively trolling for wearing shorts and dresses.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel, who stars in Gadar 2, is mocked for posting photos of herself in a swimsuit. Netizens told her to act her age and mocked her. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari posted bikini photos from her trip with kid Reyansh. The actress was heavily harassed for wearing a bikini, and netizens bombarded her social media with negative remarks.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mandira Bedi is trolled for publishing images on the internet. Netizens chastised her and called her out for posting images in bikinis. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sanjeeda Shaikh, who stars in Heeramandi, was trolled for wearing bikinis and age-shamed. Netizens criticised her for wearing a swimsuit and posing with her daughter. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an easy target for trolls. At an event in Mumbai, the diva donned an enormous black blazer dress and lit up the screen with her lovely personality. 

