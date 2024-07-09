Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out

In these photos, Malaika Arora is dressed in an elegant and dazzling gown. To complete her appearance, she wears a diamond necklace and earrings.

Malaika Arora is recognised for her fashion sense and stunning appearance and has once again captivated her audience. Recently, the actress piqued fans' interest by revealing her stunning persona in Archana Kochhar's attire.

Actually, the actress appeared as a wonderful celebrity guest some time ago at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi to release the inaugural issue of Estetica India Hair Magazine. This time, the actress was seen wearing a silver shimmering off-the-shoulder gown.

The dress was off-the-shoulder with a body-hugging design that accentuated the actress' shape well. Aside from that, the dress had a high slit, which added to her elegant appearance.

Regarding accessories, the actress donned a diamond necklace and chandelier earrings made by Pyare Lal Jagannath Saraf to complement the garment. She also wears a cocktail diamond ring on her right hand and a diamond-studded gold bracelet around her wrist.

Regarding her haircut, the actress has maintained it sleek and straight. Her hair and cosmetics were done by Meghna Bhutani. The actress's makeup includes glass skin shine, accentuated cheekbones, defined brows, kajal, and brown tone nude lipstick.

With this clothing and style, Malaika appears stunning and sophisticated. Her beautiful persona has given her a regal and stunning appearance.

Malaika Arora's outfit exemplifies how to attain a beautiful and elegant image with the proper clothing, jewels, and cosmetics. Her outfit and style are undeniably inspiring for fashion enthusiasts.

