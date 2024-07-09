Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora SEXY photos: 50-year-old looks HOT in stylish shimmery off-shoulder dress; check out

    In these photos, Malaika Arora is dressed in an elegant and dazzling gown. To complete her appearance, she wears a diamond necklace and earrings.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is recognised for her fashion sense and stunning appearance and has once again captivated her audience. Recently, the actress piqued fans' interest by revealing her stunning persona in Archana Kochhar's attire.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actually, the actress appeared as a wonderful celebrity guest some time ago at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi to release the inaugural issue of Estetica India Hair Magazine. This time, the actress was seen wearing a silver shimmering off-the-shoulder gown.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The dress was off-the-shoulder with a body-hugging design that accentuated the actress' shape well. Aside from that, the dress had a high slit, which added to her elegant appearance.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding accessories, the actress donned a diamond necklace and chandelier earrings made by Pyare Lal Jagannath Saraf to complement the garment. She also wears a cocktail diamond ring on her right hand and a diamond-studded gold bracelet around her wrist.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding her haircut, the actress has maintained it sleek and straight. Her hair and cosmetics were done by Meghna Bhutani. The actress's makeup includes glass skin shine, accentuated cheekbones, defined brows, kajal, and brown tone nude lipstick.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With this clothing and style, Malaika appears stunning and sophisticated. Her beautiful persona has given her a regal and stunning appearance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora's outfit exemplifies how to attain a beautiful and elegant image with the proper clothing, jewels, and cosmetics. Her outfit and style are undeniably inspiring for fashion enthusiasts.

