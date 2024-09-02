Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora faces backlash for Maldives vacation amidst India-Maldives tensions [PHOTOS]

    Malaika Arora recently shared glimpses of her lavish Maldives vacation, sparking criticism from some quarters. The actress posted pictures and videos of herself enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, but her choice of destination, amidst ongoing political tensions between India and the Maldives, drew flak from a section of social media users

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Malaika Arora's Maldives Vacation Photos Spark Controversy

    Malaika Arora recently shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing highlights from her 2024 Maldives vacation. The actress captioned the post "Paradise...." along with emojis of the sun, sea, island, and a smiley face. The reel featured pictures from her trip, capturing the essence of her luxurious getaway

    article_image2

    Malaika Arora Enjoys Sun and Sand in the Maldives

    Malaika Arora's Instagram post showcased her enjoying the sun and sand on the beaches of the Maldives. The reel also featured a glimpse of her being welcomed with a traditional Maldivian dance upon her arrival at the resort

    article_image3

    Malaika Arora Relaxes by Her Private Infinity Pool

    The video also showed Malaika Arora spending time in her private infinity pool attached to her room at the resort. She is seen enjoying a glass of green juice while overlooking the ocean. In another clip, she is seen descending the steps of her infinity pool, ready to take a dip in the sea, wearing a black and gold printed bikini

    article_image4

    Malaika Arora's Vacation Photos Draw Criticism

    However, Malaika Arora's decision to vacation in the Maldives has sparked criticism from some, particularly in light of recent political tensions between India and the Maldives. Some social media users questioned her choice, with comments like, "Don't you have common sense and patriotism?" highlighting the sentiment

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films RTM

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films

    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' OTT rights sold to Netflix for THIS amount RKK

    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' OTT rights sold to Netflix for THIS amount

    "I don't know anything...": Actor Rajinikanth on #MeToo row in Malayalam film industry dmn

    "I don't know anything...": Actor Rajinikanth on #MeToo row in Malayalam film industry

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer beats 3rd weekend collection of 'Baahubali 2' Hindi; Read on ATG

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer beats 3rd weekend collection of 'Baahubali 2' Hindi; Read on

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals AJR

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals

    Best Sports bikes under Rs 5 lakh in India vkp

    Best Sports bikes under Rs 5 lakh in India

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Atham to Thiruvonam anr

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Check Atham date HERE

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films RTM

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals to follow if you are installing idol for first time gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals to follow if you are installing idol for first time

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon