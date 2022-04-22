Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul to move in with Athiya Shetty in their new home?

    After rumours about their winter wedding, speculations about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty moving in together are doing rounds.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    Looks like cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty are ready to take their relationship to the next level. This couple from the world of sports and Bollywood are planning to move in together. Even before tying the knot, there are speculations that the Lucknow Super Giants captain and his actor girlfriend are thinking on the lines of moving in together in their new home. These fresh speculations come in just days after there were reports that they are planning to get married soon.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to make their relationship official by tying the knot. The couple has opted for a winter wedding, as their families have begun prepping up for the wedding, reportedly.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    Amidst these marriage reports, speculations about them moving together into their new house are getting stronger by the day. According to the reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have rented a 4BHK sea-facing flat at Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    This new home where they are expected to move in, has a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh, reported Pinkvilla. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are not the only celebrity couple who will be staying in a live-in relationship before their marriage.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    The recently wedded couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had also moved in together, soon after they started dating. After five years of dating each other and creating precious memories on their balcony, Alia and Ranbir decided to get married at their same favourite spot; their dreamy minimalistic wedding was held on April 14.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    Coming back to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the couple too has been going strong for the last few years. Athiya has also accompanied KL Rahul on several international tours where he was snapped hanging out with her cricketer wives such as Virat Kohli’s actor-wife Anushka Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s actor-wife Natasa Stankovic.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    As for KL Rahul, the young cricketer is currently busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2022. Before becoming the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul used to play Mumbai Indians.

