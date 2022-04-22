Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul to move in with Athiya Shetty in their new home?

After rumours about their winter wedding, speculations about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty moving in together are doing rounds.

Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

Looks like cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty are ready to take their relationship to the next level. This couple from the world of sports and Bollywood are planning to move in together. Even before tying the knot, there are speculations that the Lucknow Super Giants captain and his actor girlfriend are thinking on the lines of moving in together in their new home. These fresh speculations come in just days after there were reports that they are planning to get married soon.

As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to make their relationship official by tying the knot. The couple has opted for a winter wedding, as their families have begun prepping up for the wedding, reportedly. ALSO READ: Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul to soon marry Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, claim reports

Amidst these marriage reports, speculations about them moving together into their new house are getting stronger by the day. According to the reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have rented a 4BHK sea-facing flat at Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.

This new home where they are expected to move in, has a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh, reported Pinkvilla. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are not the only celebrity couple who will be staying in a live-in relationship before their marriage. ALSO REAAD: 'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

The recently wedded couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had also moved in together, soon after they started dating. After five years of dating each other and creating precious memories on their balcony, Alia and Ranbir decided to get married at their same favourite spot; their dreamy minimalistic wedding was held on April 14.

Coming back to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the couple too has been going strong for the last few years. Athiya has also accompanied KL Rahul on several international tours where he was snapped hanging out with her cricketer wives such as Virat Kohli’s actor-wife Anushka Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s actor-wife Natasa Stankovic. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

