'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

On boyfriend KL Rahul's 30th birthday, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share several cute and rare photographs of the couple along with a wish for the cricketer.

Image Credit: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Indian opening batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul turned a year older today, and wishes poured in for the cricketer from people across walks of life. Girlfriend Athiya Shetty also wished the love of her life on his 30th birthday as the actor shared several cute photographs of the couple and a heart-warming note. Also read: Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Check out his 5 facts you might be unaware of

Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted several monochrome pictures of the couple and captioned the post, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday." In the first picture, Athiya holds KL Rahul as they pose for the camera next to several buildings in the street.

The second photo showed the couple walking in the woods holding hands. In the last picture, the couple cuddled inside a bus. While he sported a black jacket, Athiya wore a white sweatshirt.

Noted celebrities and friends of the couple replied to Athiya's post wishing KL Rahul and calling them the cutest couple. Meanwhile, Birthday boy KL Rahul too did not shy away from expressing his love for his girlfriend Athiya. "Love you," commented the cricketer, sparking tremendous excitement among fans of both the LSG captain and the actor.

Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty shared a picture featuring himself and KL Rahul on his Instagram Stories. Both of them twinned in white and black outfits. Ahan wrote, "Happy Birthday @rahulkl (raised hands and red heart emojis)."

A day ago, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, shared a photo praising KL Rahul. The picture was clicked after the LSG captain scored a century against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 clash. The words on the image read, "100 in his 1ooth. Work hard in silence. Let your success be your noise."

