    Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul to soon marry Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, claim reports

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    Cricketer KL Rahul is reportedly all set to marry his ladylove Athiya Shetty very soon, claimed reports. The two have been dating each other for the last few years now and are often spotted indulging in online PDA.

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Insatgram

    Looks like Bollywood has been gripped by the wedding fever! Another Bollywood wedding is reportedly on the cards and this time around, the buzz is that Suniel Shetty’s actor-daughter Athiya Shetty will soon be tying the knot with cricketer, beau KL Rahul.

    The Hindi film industry has seen at least important weddings since November 2021 – Rajkummar Rao-Pratralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and the newly wedded, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Gossip mills have it that Athiya and Rahul too will be joining these couples very soon.

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    According to the reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to get married this very year itself. The couple from the Bollywood and sports worlds have been dating each other for the last three years. At first, the couple had kept their relationship very private but later they began indulging in social media PDA, dropping some major ‘aww’ moments for their fans.

    ALSO READ: 'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    While the buzz is that KL Rahu; and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot this year, there continues to remain no official word from the families or the stars on this.

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    Reports further claimed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be opting for a winter wedding. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the Suniel Shetty’s family saying that none from either of the families has any no objection to their marriage. The preparations for their wedding have also been started by the family members, claimed the source.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    =Both Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul are from Mangalore. Athiya and KL Rahul’s winter wedding will be held as per South Indian rituals, the reports further claimed.

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty along with daughter Athiya Shetty was seen attending KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants’ one of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) matches recently. KL Rahul is presently leading the LSG team in the ongoing IPL 2022 season as its captain. As for his and Athiya’s relationship, the two are more than often spotted with each other. On his birthday yesterday, Athiya shared a few pictures of the couple to wish her beau; in response, Rahul wrote “I Love You” in the comments.

