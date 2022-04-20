Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul to soon marry Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, claim reports

Cricketer KL Rahul is reportedly all set to marry his ladylove Athiya Shetty very soon, claimed reports. The two have been dating each other for the last few years now and are often spotted indulging in online PDA.

Looks like Bollywood has been gripped by the wedding fever! Another Bollywood wedding is reportedly on the cards and this time around, the buzz is that Suniel Shetty’s actor-daughter Athiya Shetty will soon be tying the knot with cricketer, beau KL Rahul. The Hindi film industry has seen at least important weddings since November 2021 – Rajkummar Rao-Pratralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and the newly wedded, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Gossip mills have it that Athiya and Rahul too will be joining these couples very soon.

According to the reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to get married this very year itself. The couple from the Bollywood and sports worlds have been dating each other for the last three years. At first, the couple had kept their relationship very private but later they began indulging in social media PDA, dropping some major 'aww' moments for their fans.

While the buzz is that KL Rahu; and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot this year, there continues to remain no official word from the families or the stars on this.

Reports further claimed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be opting for a winter wedding. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the Suniel Shetty's family saying that none from either of the families has any no objection to their marriage. The preparations for their wedding have also been started by the family members, claimed the source.

=Both Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul are from Mangalore. Athiya and KL Rahul’s winter wedding will be held as per South Indian rituals, the reports further claimed.

