Govinda has addressed the buzz surrounding his Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani amid marriage rumours. The actor explained their appearance together and responded to ongoing speculation about his personal life.

Actor Govinda has addressed the growing buzz around his recent visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his alleged girlfriend Komal Rani. The actor’s appearance with Komal grabbed attention, especially as his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the pandal alone just hours earlier amid reports of trouble in their marriage.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda explained that he had visited the pandal with Komal to pray for his upcoming film Roopa. He recalled previously visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, saying those films went on to become successful.

Govinda Reacts To Constant Speculation

Addressing the discussion around his professional association with Komal, Govinda questioned why people were making an issue out of the matter. “Pata nahi kya logon ko kasht hai?” he said, adding that he did not understand why there was so much discussion if his film was being made.

The actor also said that if they were becoming famous, he did not understand why people had a problem with it.

Govinda further claimed that the rumours surrounding his personal life were part of a “strategically planned movement” aimed at distancing him from his family and damaging his image.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Claim?

The speculation intensified in August when Sunita reportedly spoke about Govinda and Komal during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant. Sunita allegedly claimed that the two were planning to get married.

However, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha dismissed the claim and said there was no possibility of a second marriage, maintaining that the actor remains married to Sunita.

Govinda, meanwhile, has maintained that his association with Komal is professional and said his personal life is not a subject for public discussion.