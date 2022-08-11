Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

After three back-to-back flop films – ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Akshay Kumar’s charm has finally worked with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as the film’s received some rave reviews on social media.

Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: After delivering three back-to-back flop films, Akshay Kumar has finally hit the chord. The actor, who could not perform at the box office with ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, seems to have impressed the audience with his new release, ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’ was released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. As the name suggests, the film hit the cinema halls on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and revolves around the relationship of a brother with his four sisters.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

Raksha Bandhan, which also stars actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna, was released alongside Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The early reviews for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has started pouring on social media, with the audience giving a thumbs-up to the movie. Many of the users have hailed ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as one of the best movies of the actor’s career, as well as of this year. "#RakshaBandhan is the best film by @akshaykumar till date @bhumipednekar is good @aanandlrai has made the best film of 2022 it is a small film with a huge heart congratulations to all #AkshayKumar fans for the biggest hit of 2022 #RakshaBandhanReview," wrote one Twitter user.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

Another user wrote: "#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R ! A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay.. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai direction terrific... Don’t miss! #AkshayKumar."



Several users have called ‘Raksha Bandhan’ a ‘blockbuster’ film as well. Given that the previous three films of Akshay Kumar, of which two were released this year, high hopes were placed on this film. And going by the reviews looks like Akshay has finally hit the chord with the audience.

Check out the reviews here: