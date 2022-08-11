Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    After three back-to-back flop films – ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Akshay Kumar’s charm has finally worked with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as the film’s received some rave reviews on social media.

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022' drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: After delivering three back-to-back flop films, Akshay Kumar has finally hit the chord. The actor, who could not perform at the box office with ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, seems to have impressed the audience with his new release, ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

    Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’ was released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. As the name suggests, the film hit the cinema halls on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and revolves around the relationship of a brother with his four sisters.

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

    Raksha Bandhan, which also stars actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna, was released alongside Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    The early reviews for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has started pouring on social media, with the audience giving a thumbs-up to the movie. Many of the users have hailed ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as one of the best movies of the actor’s career, as well as of this year. "#RakshaBandhan is the best film by @akshaykumar till date @bhumipednekar is good @aanandlrai has made the best film of 2022 it is a small film with a huge heart congratulations to all #AkshayKumar fans for the biggest hit of 2022 #RakshaBandhanReview," wrote one Twitter user.

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Another user wrote: "#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R ! A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay.. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai  direction terrific... Don’t miss! #AkshayKumar."


    Several users have called ‘Raksha Bandhan’ a ‘blockbuster’ film as well. Given that the previous three films of Akshay Kumar, of which two were released this year, high hopes were placed on this film. And going by the reviews looks like Akshay has finally hit the chord with the audience.

    Check out the reviews here: 

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan movie as surprisingly good remake drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Advance booking Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race? drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark drb

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her drb

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her

    Recent Stories

    JEE Advanced 2022: Deadline for registration process ends today; know exam date, paper pattern here - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022: Deadline for registration process ends today; know exam date, paper pattern here

    CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case after he skips multiple summons gcw

    Cattle smuggling case: CBI arrests top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal after skipping multiple summons

    IAF Agniveer Result 2022 declared here s how to check your marks gcw

    IAF Agniveer Result 2022 declared on agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's how to check your marks

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan movie as surprisingly good remake drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as India's 14th Vice President today will succeed M Venkiah Naidu gcw

    Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as India's 14th Vice President today

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon