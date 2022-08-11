Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Despite the boycott calls, Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddh’ has started receiving positive reviews. Many have hailed the film as a ‘blockbuster’. Continue reading to check out some of the reviews.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: ‘Blockbuster’, ‘remarkable’, ‘best movie experience’ and ‘surprisingly good Forrest Gump remake’ are just some of the many words being said for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit the theatres on Thursday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

    Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ that was released in the year 1994, starring Tom Hanks in the lead. The Hindi remake has been written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

    Much before its release, Laal Singh Chaddha was in the news for the controversy around it. As the film’s promotions began, calls for a boycott of the movie started doing rounds on social media. Amidst these calls, some trolls reshared old videos of Aamir Khan’s statements from the past.

    However, contrary to the boycott calls, the film is receiving a great footfall from the audience in the theatres. Per the advance booking reports, Laal Singh Chaddha sold around 1.10 lakh tickets in advance, marking a good start for the film.

    Social media has been abuzz with positive reviews for this Aamir Khan-starrer movie, which also stars actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Interestingly, foreign critics have also hailed the film, with one calling it “a surprisingly good FORREST GUMP remake”.

    Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The first review for the film came from ‘Thank You’ actor’s legendary actor-father, Nagarjuna Akkineni. The proud father called the film “a breath of fresh air”, further adding that he felt good seeing how his son has grown as an actor.

    Check out some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

     

