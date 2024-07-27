Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lady Gaga stuns in pink-black feature outfit as she performs at Olympics opening ceremony

    Lady Gaga made a stunning arrival as the first major surprise at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26 along the Seine River in France.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    The 38-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner wowed the crowd with a stunning rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire's renowned song, "Mon Truc en Plumes." Gaga performed on a huge staircase inspired by the huge Palais, surrounded by 10 dancers and 17 musicians. 

    article_image2

    She was initially veiled by enormous pink feathers before being dramatically revealed and beginning her energetic dance. Gaga, dressed in a couture Dior costume, moved to a piano for a soulful version, demonstrating her great singing prowess. 

    article_image3

    Her performance was part of the "Echante" segment, which praised French history and culture using a variety of themes. This historic event was a highlight of the opening ceremony, which was staged outside a traditional stadium for the first time.

    article_image4

    Gaga's participation in the Olympics occurred soon after her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas. Following her performance, she took to social media to express her gratitude to the Olympic organizing team and reflect on her relationship with French culture.

    article_image5

    The floating parade for the Paris Olympics has begun, with legendary performances by pop diva Lady Gaga, metal band Gojiu, and Aya Nakamura delighting audiences on both sides of the Seine River. 

    article_image6

    The Olympic Flag was unfurled, followed by the orchestra performing the Olympic Anthem. The ceremony now moves to a little movie about the Refugee Olympic Team and UNHCR's contributions to sports.

