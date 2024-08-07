Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: American socialite flaunts cleavage in bold photos [PICTURES]

    Kylie Jenner, born August 10, 1997, is a media personality and entrepreneur, rising to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, becoming a major influencer. Recognized as the youngest self-made billionaire, she also engages in philanthropy and diverse business ventures

    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner, born August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. As the youngest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, she grew up in the spotlight alongside her famous siblings

    Kylie gained prominence through the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007. Her appearances on the show, alongside her family, helped catapult her into the public eye

    In 2015, Kylie launched her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, starting with her now-iconic lip kits. Her entrepreneurial venture rapidly gained success, leveraging social media to market her products effectively

    Kylie Jenner is a major social media influencer, boasting millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. Her posts and endorsements significantly impact fashion and beauty trends, cementing her as a digital trendsetter

    In 2019, Forbes recognized Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire. Her wealth primarily stems from Kylie Cosmetics, with the magazine estimating her net worth at $1 billion, though this claim has faced scrutiny

    Kylie Jenner has been in high-profile relationships, including with rapper Travis Scott. The couple shares a daughter, Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, a significant aspect of her public persona and media coverage

    Kylie has engaged in various philanthropic efforts, including donations to cancer research and disaster relief. Her charitable activities often align with her personal interests and have been part of her public image

    Beyond cosmetics, Kylie has expanded her brand into skincare with Kylie Skin, launched in 2019. This expansion demonstrates her ability to diversify and adapt her business to different market segments

