Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: 8 times the American socialite posted BOLD snaps [PICTURES]

    First Published May 24, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner, epitome of modern celebrity, rose from the shadows of her famous family to become a powerhouse in her own right

    article_image1

    Kylie Jenner

    Born into the spotlight as the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie quickly carved her niche with her entrepreneurial prowess

    article_image2

    Kylie Jenner

    Her cosmetics empire, Kylie Cosmetics, skyrocketed her to billionaire status, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires ever

    article_image3

    Kylie Jenner

    Beyond makeup, Jenner's influence spans fashion, with her own clothing line and collaborations with top designers

    article_image4

    Kylie Jenner

    She's a social media sensation, boasting millions of followers who hang onto her every post, creating trends with a mere selfie

    article_image5

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Jenner's personal life, from relationships to motherhood, is a constant subject of fascination for tabloids and fans alike

    article_image6

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Despite controversies and critiques, she remains undeniably influential, shaping beauty standards and pop culture trends

    article_image7

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Her philanthropic efforts, though sometimes overshadowed, reflect a growing commitment to using her platform for social good

    article_image8

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    With her empire still expanding and her influence showing no signs of waning, Kylie Jenner continues to redefine what it means to be a modern celebrity

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa RKK

    Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post ATG

    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post

    Aadujeevitham

    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'The Goat Life' OUT this weekend

    Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage; Read on ATG

    Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage; Read on

    PT Sir' REVIEW: Kashmira Pardeshi, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi film's Twitter reaction OUT; read before buying tickets RBA

    'PT Sir' REVIEW: Kashmira Pardeshi, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi film's Twitter reaction OUT; read before buying ticket

    Recent Stories

    Give Rs 3 lakh everyone will be fit Outrage as Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Indian Army of corruption (WATCH) snt

    'Give Rs 3 lakh, everyone will be fit': Outrage as Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Army of corruption (WATCH)

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by VK Saxena AJR

    Delhi court finds activist Medha Patkar guilty in defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH) snt

    EAM Jaishankar slams anti-India ecosystem, dubs them 'International Khan Market Gang' (WATCH)

    No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi WATCH AJR

    'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after U-turn, Hansi Flick pegged as next manager osf

    Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after U-turn, Hansi Flick pegged as next manager

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon