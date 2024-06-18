Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: 7 times American socialite broke internet with her bold pictures

Kylie Jenner epitomizes the modern entrepreneur and influencer. Rising to prominence through reality TV, she launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, revolutionizing the beauty industry. Her strategic use of social media and business acumen propelled her to global fame and controversy, making her a symbol of success and cultural influence

Since the mid-2010s, Jenner has significantly shaped pop culture. Both in 2014 and 2015, Time magazine recognized the Jenner sisters as among the world's most influential teens

Kylie Jenner, born in 1997, gained early fame through "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," a reality TV show highlighting her family's dynamics and lifestyle

In 2015, she launched Kylie Cosmetics, initially known for its lip kits that quickly became a cultural phenomenon

Leveraging her massive social media following, Jenner effectively promoted her products, contributing to the brand's rapid growth

Her business success led Forbes to name her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, sparking debates about the definition of self-made

Jenner's influence extends beyond cosmetics, shaping beauty trends worldwide through her distinct style and endorsements

She continues to expand her brand with diverse product lines and collaborations, maintaining relevance in the competitive beauty industry

Jenner's entrepreneurial ventures include partnerships and ventures that capitalize on her popularity and influence. As a member of the influential Jenner-Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner remains a prominent figure in pop culture and business

