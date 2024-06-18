Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: 7 times American socialite broke internet with her bold pictures

    Kylie Jenner epitomizes the modern entrepreneur and influencer. Rising to prominence through reality TV, she launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, revolutionizing the beauty industry. Her strategic use of social media and business acumen propelled her to global fame and controversy, making her a symbol of success and cultural influence

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner

    Since the mid-2010s, Jenner has significantly shaped pop culture. Both in 2014 and 2015, Time magazine recognized the Jenner sisters as among the world's most influential teens

    article_image2

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner, born in 1997, gained early fame through "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," a reality TV show highlighting her family's dynamics and lifestyle

    article_image3

    Kylie Jenner

    In 2015, she launched Kylie Cosmetics, initially known for its lip kits that quickly became a cultural phenomenon

    article_image4

    Kylie Jenner

    Leveraging her massive social media following, Jenner effectively promoted her products, contributing to the brand's rapid growth

    article_image5

    Kylie Jenner

    Her business success led Forbes to name her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, sparking debates about the definition of self-made

    article_image6

    Kylie Jenner

    Jenner's influence extends beyond cosmetics, shaping beauty trends worldwide through her distinct style and endorsements

    article_image7

    Kylie Jenner

    She continues to expand her brand with diverse product lines and collaborations, maintaining relevance in the competitive beauty industry

    article_image8

    Kylie Jenner

    Jenner's entrepreneurial ventures include partnerships and ventures that capitalize on her popularity and influence. As a member of the influential Jenner-Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner remains a prominent figure in pop culture and business

